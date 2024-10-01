Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Napier Courier

Ahuriri Pharmacy advice: Ways to maintain healthy bones

By Mel Barber
Health advice column writer·Napier Courier·
2 mins to read
Pharmacist Mel Barber (right) from Ahuriri Pharmacy assists a customer.

Pharmacist Mel Barber (right) from Ahuriri Pharmacy assists a customer.

Three ways to maintain healthy bones

As we age, muscle and bone mass decline, increasing the chances of falls, fractures, decreased wellbeing and loss of independence. Maintaining healthy bones to prevent osteoporosis involves focusing on diet, physical activity and vitamin D.

Osteoporosis, a common condition characterised by weakened and fragile bones, occurs when the rate of bone formation lags behind bone loss, typically after 40 years of age. Higher-risk groups include individuals with darker skin, young adults, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with obesity, gut absorption issues, or sun sensitivity.

To maintain healthy bones:

1. Diet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prioritise a balanced diet to regulate weight and blood sugar levels. The key nutrients calcium, magnesium, vitamins D, E, and K2 can be sourced from nuts, seeds, dairy, oily fish, eggs and leafy greens. Aim for at least three calcium-rich servings daily or a 500mg-600mg supplement with dinner. Ensure protein intake exceeds 1g/kg of body weight each day.

2. Vitamin D

Essential for calcium absorption, vitamin D is produced in the skin through sunlight exposure. An indoor lifestyle or careful sun protection can lead to deficiencies. Consider a walk with exposed arms for seven minutes mid-morning or mid-afternoon in summer (up to 40 minutes in winter) to maintain adequate levels. If the risk of skin cancer is high, supplementation may be the best way to increase levels. Vitamin D can be found in low levels in oily fish and eggs, or take 800-1000IU daily as a supplement with calcium.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

3. Physical Activity

Incorporate a well-rounded routine comprising:

Strength training twice weekly.

Weight-bearing exercises like jogging, walking, or tennis on most days.

Balance-enhancing activities to promote stability.

Regular bone density assessments, avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol consumption and adopting a healthy lifestyle all contribute to bone health.

The information provided is a guide and not intended as a comprehensive medical service. It should not be used as a substitute for seeking professional medical advice.

Save

Latest from Napier Courier

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Napier Courier