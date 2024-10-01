Prioritise a balanced diet to regulate weight and blood sugar levels. The key nutrients calcium, magnesium, vitamins D, E, and K2 can be sourced from nuts, seeds, dairy, oily fish, eggs and leafy greens. Aim for at least three calcium-rich servings daily or a 500mg-600mg supplement with dinner. Ensure protein intake exceeds 1g/kg of body weight each day.

2. Vitamin D

Essential for calcium absorption, vitamin D is produced in the skin through sunlight exposure. An indoor lifestyle or careful sun protection can lead to deficiencies. Consider a walk with exposed arms for seven minutes mid-morning or mid-afternoon in summer (up to 40 minutes in winter) to maintain adequate levels. If the risk of skin cancer is high, supplementation may be the best way to increase levels. Vitamin D can be found in low levels in oily fish and eggs, or take 800-1000IU daily as a supplement with calcium.

3. Physical Activity

Incorporate a well-rounded routine comprising:

Strength training twice weekly.

Weight-bearing exercises like jogging, walking, or tennis on most days.

Balance-enhancing activities to promote stability.

Regular bone density assessments, avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol consumption and adopting a healthy lifestyle all contribute to bone health.

The information provided is a guide and not intended as a comprehensive medical service. It should not be used as a substitute for seeking professional medical advice.