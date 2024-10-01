Three ways to maintain healthy bones
As we age, muscle and bone mass decline, increasing the chances of falls, fractures, decreased wellbeing and loss of independence. Maintaining healthy bones to prevent osteoporosis involves focusing on diet, physical activity and vitamin D.
Osteoporosis, a common condition characterised by weakened and fragile bones, occurs when the rate of bone formation lags behind bone loss, typically after 40 years of age. Higher-risk groups include individuals with darker skin, young adults, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with obesity, gut absorption issues, or sun sensitivity.
To maintain healthy bones:
1. Diet