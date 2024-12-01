Regular exercise is beneficial for managing stress, as it releases endorphins, improves mood, and boosts fitness levels. Additionally, relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, tai chi, and cognitive behavioural therapy can also prove helpful.

To perform at your best, your diet plays a crucial role, so remember to:

· Eat breakfast

· Eat regularly and often

· Drink plenty of water

· Increase your intake of protein, fruit, vegetables and fibre

· Reduce high GI carbohydrates and processed foods

Taking a daily multivitamin can help enhance your nutrient levels, but other supplements may also be beneficial. Many individuals experiencing anxiety or long-term stress tend to have low magnesium levels, which can result in symptoms like headaches, jitteriness, and poor sleep.

Consult with our pharmacists about the potential benefits of Vitamin B, Coenzyme Q10, and Ashwagandha for you. A good night’s sleep is essential for our health, energy, and overall performance.

To create a restorative sleep environment, make your bedroom a sanctuary that is dark, quiet, cool, and comfortable. Establish a healthy sleeping routine and turn off screens an hour before bedtime.

Write down any worries and avoid alcohol, caffeine, and smoking especially in the evening. Opt for smaller, non-spicy, and non-acidic meals for dinner.

If you struggle with sleep or experience chronic stress, please consult your Doctor for more advice.

The information provided is a guide and not intended as a comprehensive medical service. It should not be used as a substitute for seeking professional medical advice.