For men over 50, it’s essential to start conversations about prostate health with your doctor. The prostate can become a concern as men age, with two common issues being benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and prostate cancer.

BPH is the enlargement of the prostate gland, which may cause urinary symptoms like frequent urges to urinate, difficulty initiating urination, and a weak urine stream. While BPH is not cancerous, it can significantly impact quality of life.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men. It is often slow-growing, and the prognosis can be very positive with early detection. A PSA blood test is typically the first step, to measure the level of prostate-specific antigen in your blood.

Elevated PSA levels may indicate prostate cancer, BPH or prostatitis, so this test is often combined with others for accurate diagnosis. Consult your doctor if you experience issues with urination, notice blood in your urine, or feel pelvic discomfort.

Diet and lifestyle:

Adopting a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins can lower the risk of many health conditions.

Incorporate healthy fats from nuts, seeds, and fish. Add in fresh vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower and brussels sprouts to protect against cancer and tomatoes to promote prostate health.

Engage in regular physical activity to maintain a healthy weight and manage stress. Additionally, aim to reduce smoking and alcohol intake.

Taking control of your health is vital for you and your loved ones. Regular check-ups, a nutritious diet, physical activity, and stress management form the foundation of good health.

Early detection and preventive care are essential for prostate health.

The information provided is a guide and not intended as a comprehensive medical service. It should not be used as a substitute for seeking professional medical advice.