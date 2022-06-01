Tom Sainsbury is bringing his Snapchat Dude Live! to the Toi Toi Opera House in Hastings on June 7. Photo / Supplied

Tom Sainsbury is quirky, funny and more than ready to finally take to the stage with his new show Snapchat Dude Live!

"This is my first tour in a long while thanks to Covid. I'm a bit rusty, but can't wait to do another stand-up gig."

He said patrons can expect a night of comedy with all his characters making an appearance in a thrilling story that will keep you entertained for an hour and a half.

Sainsbury is a snapchat satirist, famous for taking the mickey out of politicians like Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges, as well as his parallel life as Gingerbread the cat.

He has recently been unmasked as the dancing Alien on The Masked Singer NZ, and is about to add another string to his bow: Comedian on the loose!

"No stone will be left unturned in my quest to poke fun at New Zillunders."

He said while growing up he was probably the least funniest person in his peer group.

"But I laughed at things like the Muppets so I guess I showed appreciation of comedy as a child."

He cut his teeth playing to 30 people in a tiny black box theatre.

"Then six years ago I started doing comedy content on social media."

Asked if he would like to be the next political satirist given he does so well with his "interpretation" of Bennett and Bridges, he said it would be hard to do an entire show based on politics.

"Politics is topical and you would have to make sure you were up to date with what was going on. The problem with that is things change often and quickly when it comes to politics.

"I've really enjoyed 'being' Simon Bridges. I know him quite well and he's always up for a laugh. Unfortunately he's not in politics now."

He says his snapchat are film filters and when he clicked on them "my character voices just came to me when I looked at myself. They are organic I suppose, they are not thought out or planned, but they are tech heavy with video and lighting."

He is looking forward to coming to Hawke's Bay and says he loves the "vibe" here.

"I love touring and really enjoy meeting people and getting the lay of the land. Touring is demanding when it comes to time though. Lots of research goes into my shows."

When he's not working Sainsbury likes to learn how to play the piano and walk around his neighbourhood letting his mind wonder.

He describes himself as shy and retiring in new situations and says it is not always easy to make people laugh.

Snapchat Dude Live! is on at the Toi Toi Opera House in Hastings on June 7. Tickets from Ticketek.