

Six young musicians were selected as finalists for the Hawke's Bay Young Musician of the Year on Friday at the Blyth Performing Art Centre, Iona College, Havelock North.

Adjudicator Andrew Buchanan-Smart from Hamilton said the six finalists chose themselves by the quality of their performances.

The finalists are

Virginia Baird, piano, student of Frances Te Weehi and at Iona College

Quinn Le Lievre, piano, student of Jan Beck and at Lindisfarne College

Savannah Lomas, piano, student of Jan Beck and at Napier Girls' High School

Man Lok Tsang, flute, student of Sarah Delany and at Woodford House

Charlie Williams, piano, student of Dermot Horne and at Napier Boys' High School

Ivy Wu, violin, student of Marian Stronach and at Napier Girls' High School.

"We will have a very special concert this Friday for a comparatively small audience, but they will be thrilled by the quality playing of these talented young musicians," Mary McHattie, chairwoman of the Hawke's Bay branch of the Institute of Registered Music Teachers (IRMTNZ) said.

The adjudicator for the final is Susan Smith of Auckland. The winner of the Freemasons' District and Charity Young Musician of the Year Award will be presented with $1500 scholarship prize and the Peter and Valerie Williams Cup. Second prize is $750 and the Walter and Beryl Gollner Memorial Cup and third prize is $500, while the remaining finalists receive $150 each.

This is the 37th year of the event which is organised by the Hawke's Bay registered music teachers to encourage their advanced music students to gain performance skills and confidence. It is open to young local singers, pianists and instrumentalists.

At the current Covid-19 Level 2, YMY audience numbers will be restricted to a maximum of 100 at the venue, and social distancing will be required. Tickets for the final concert are available online through Eventfinda and as cash only at Wardini Books in Napier and Havelock North. Tickets will be limited and if pre-sales meet the target, door sales will not be available.

Pianist Charlie Williams.

Violinist Aiko Chiba accompanied by Susan Melville on piano.

Pianist Ivan Wu waits before taking the stage

Iona College student Virginia Baird plays for the audience.