

Jo Wilson is thrilled to be part of the Ten Guitar auction to raise funds for the Acorn Project Hawke's Bay.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to give back to the community. I'm a Hawke's Bay girl, born and raised and have loved being part of this outstanding fundraiser," Wilson said.

Wilson, who is a self-taught mixed media full time artist, was also involved last year decorating a skateboard.

This year her guitar has 106 individual ceramic pieces on it and it looks absolutely stunning.

Advertisement

"I love a challenge and this was certainly challenging and at the same time rewarding.

"I was a bit shocked when I went into edges Art and Framing to see it all custom framed behind a glass cover. It looks as if it belongs to someone famous," Wilson laughed.

She started her art career as a painter 18 years ago. Just over five years ago she decided to try her hand at ceramics and hasn't looked back.

"It's a long process from start to finish with everything hand-painted but I like trying new techniques. I like giving new things a go so I'm not doing the same thing day in and day out.

"The guitar was very technical as I had to work out the exact size of each piece, taking into account that clay shrinks. I really enjoyed this creative project and am really happy with the end result."

Wilson said she met Acorn Project founder Kerry Waby through her art.

"Kerry put my name forward to take part — it's a real privilege to be involved."

Wilson's studio is full of gorgeous artwork. Take a look at her Facebook page Jo Wilson Art @jowilsonart

Advertisement

Her studio is open by appointment only, so simply message her on Facebook.