

The first year in business for Larni Wedd and her husband Philip Means hasn't "been too bad considering" what's happened.

On September 2 they will celebrate their first year as owners / operators of Bellatino's Food Lovers Market in Havelock North.

Larni and Philip were married just before lockdown on February 29.

"We were very lucky. We were also lucky that during that period we were able to trade as an essential service," Larni said.

Advertisement

"We are a family orientated business so were able to adapt quickly — you really have to be agile in business.

"It has been devastating for many others especially the hospitality sector. However, it was so heartening to see so many eating out and buying local once they could, supporting local businesses.

"That's one of the things I have loved about being in this business — meeting all our wonderful loyal customers. Some of them come in three times a day. They might get a cup of coffee, then some lunch and maybe a bottle of wine on the way home."

To celebrate their first birthday they want to reward their customers.

"We are giving away one of our gift boxes for the four weeks of September. All you have to do to go in the draw is spend $20 in store."

The gift boxes are worth more than $100 and are packed with produce from "our amazing Hawke's Bay producers and we all need a bit of cheering up at the minute".

Larni says it was these incredible producers who inspired her to go into business.

"I loved going to the farmers' market and thought it would be fantastic to be able to showcase all the wonderful growers and producers in our region."

Advertisement

She has "absolutely enjoyed" their first year in business and says her staff, who have been with her from the beginning, have done an incredible job.

"They are always friendly and cheery and we are lucky to have them."

Famous for its Black Raspberry Vinaigrette, Bellatino's Food Lovers Market sells a wide variety of products and produce. You can fill your own Telegraph Hill oil bottles and select fresh herbs and spices from their Spice Bar.

They have Hawthorn Coffee and a selection of baking, fresh filled rolls, salads and cold meat every day.

It's a great place to browse slowly through the shelves. You never know what treasures you might come across.

Bellatino's Food Lovers Market, 2A Treachers Lane, Havelock North. Open seven days, Monday to Friday 8.30am until 5.30pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am to 4pm.