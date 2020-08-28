Even with Covid hanging around the advice from Hayley and Nardine, co-owners of BAZAAR, is the same; always invest in timeless, classic and quality styles! This way you'll get longevity out of your investment pieces and your wardrobe.

"Before you spend on fashion trends, make sure it will work for your own personal style and that it fits seamlessly into your aesthetic. This way you're not wasting your money on a passing fad in an industry that is constantly moving onto the next new thing," they say.

It's fun to play with new trends, but don't take them too seriously or invest too heavily unless it's a life-changing fashion moment!

"What we also suggest is that you seriously consider investing in a capsule wardrobe.

"Have your basics covered first; a good pair of jeans, crisp white tee, a smart blazer and matching pant among a few other things, and once this area is sorted then you can have fun with accessories and add a trend or two each season to freshen up your look.

"Before you know it you'll have a wardrobe full of timeless, elevated basics which you can pair with some playful and bold pieces (insert "trend" items) for simple, easy style magic!"

They say one their favourite things at BAZAAR this coming season is leisurewear! "We love that streetwear and active wear have merged together in the new summer C&M range. It's about to get COMFORTABLE while looking effortless and cool at the same time.

"We're talking oversized track pants and shorts with cropped hoodies or a bike short and an oversized tee! Just add a sneaker/trainer and you have an on trend outfit with a touch of "cool factor".

"One Teaspoon is also coming through with more relaxed silhouettes. They're offering new looser styles of shorts, a 'boyfriend fit' rather than the shorter and tighter fits we have seen in previous years (yaaay!)

"We have noticed a nod to Europe in the way basics to luxury pieces are being tailored. Everything has a slightly relaxed feel to it from beautiful blazers to linen shorts to the way cotton tees are now being cut — slightly softer and a lot more wearable.

"A specific trend which is still coming through from winter is higher necklines and ruffles in tops and dresses. A very cool look for summer, designers have softened this Victorian look with lace, and added a few layers of fabric giving off more of a Woodstock vibe than having high tea at your great aunt's house (although totally there for the home baking!)"

Colours they have noticed coming through are greens, olives and khaki's and even occasionally a pop of neon. Also, a lot of pastels to be seen this season featuring heavily in a majority of collections.

"Our personal favourites being a soft pink tailored shirt from Caitlin Crisp and crush-worthy lilac in offerings of blazers and shorts from Salasai (it's definitely love!)

"The hand feel of the fabrics coming through for summer is so luxurious! Lots of beautiful natural fibres being the preferred choice especially with many designers being more conscious about their production. We loved seeing linen, cotton and silks feature heavily in almost every collection we viewed, it is so wearable for New Zealand summers! People will be getting bang for their buck because of the wearability of these fabrics.

"The last material of choice we back for summer is our favourite, leather! It lasts and lasts and it is worth investing money into leather accessories like handbags and shoes.

"An outfit-making accessory, handbags have become much more interactive this season. Worn across body and slightly higher than we've seen before, they're becoming more of a standout statement piece. A few of our faves are the SABEN pink crossbody tilly and any of their amazing black croc leather options.

"There are plenty of fun styles instore to look at this summer so go on treat yourself and fill that gap in your wardrobe."

