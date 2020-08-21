During lockdown Big Ted and his antics were so popular that he is now the star of his very own book.

Ted's Lockdown Adventure was written by Havelock North physio and mum Shanel Murray.

Shanel said when teddy bears started appearing in people's windows during New Zealand's level 4 lockdown they thought they would join in.

"We had a giant teddy who we named Big Ted. He fitted my son Archie's clothes and my husband Phil got quite adventurous with Big Ted. He had him ironing, playing rugby, he got married, and of course he was an Anzac Bear," Shanel said.

Photos of Ted's antics started popping up on social media and people would make a special trip to their home to see what Big Ted and his mates were up to.

"People would also put notes in our letterbox thanking us and saying how much they enjoyed seeing what Big Ted got up to each day.

"We live on a corner section and there was lots of foot traffic with people out on their daily walk. He really got quite a following and as time went on we were under a bit of pressure to come up with a new theme each day," she laughed.

"Phil was really clever with Ted and his friends, and people couldn't wait to see what he would come up with next.

"It was also a really great way to meet the people in our neighbourhood, talking to them over the fence — keeping our social distance. It was a lot of fun."

Every day Shanel would take a photo of Big Ted. She said some days it was quite tricky. With a lot of big trees on their section, she had to wait until the light was just right.

"Some friends suggested I do a book with the photos. I contacted a local author who told me the children's market was very hard to get into and it would likely end up costing me a lot of money. They weren't being negative just honest, so I put it in the too-hard basket."

However, when Shanel saw that a person in the South Island had done a similar thing she decided to give it a go.

"I have been a bridesmaid several times and always wrote rhyming speeches. So that's what I did with this book and my neighbour, who is a teacher, proofed it for me."

She had it printed by Snapfish and has so far only marketed it online selling about 120 copies to family and friends.

"I do have more copies because my dad, who was in our bubble and is my biggest fan, helped with the cost of additional copies."

$2 from each book sale goes to native seedlings for Te Mata Park.

She says so far she has had great feedback and is really excited about it all.

"I'm stoked. It's a bit of history really — it will remind people about what happened."

For more information email Shanel on heyitsshanel@hotmail.com