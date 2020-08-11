Hawke's Bay artists have a handful of opportunities to feature their works on the region's streets.

Five telecommunications cabinets in Hastings have been chosen for local artists to apply to design.

Professionals or hobbyists - anybody can submit design entries for the Chorus Cabinet Art initiative, along with a 500-word explanation, in hope of seeing their work on the streets.

The project paints frequently tagged cabinets with art work.

Chorus community relations manager Jo Seddon said after a successful partnership with Keep NZ Beautiful, Hastings District Council seemed the right fit to extend the initiative.

"That partnership concluded so we extended an invitation to councils around the country to work with us on this great initiative," she said.

"We're really looking forward to seeing what local artists come up with."

Chosen artists will be paid between $400 and $1500 for their materials and a contribution for their time.

Council public spaces planner Jeff Clews, who will be coordinating designs and artists, said it's a great opportunity for artists to showcase their talents.

"This is a win-win for our communities," he said.

"Not only do we get fantastic art works in our streetscape, but also it provides work and promotion of our local artists."

All finished art will be considered for the 2021 Chorus Cabinet Art calendar.

Entries close on August 31.