A new light festival featuring international artists will run at Black Barn Vineyards, in Havelock North from August 26-30.

The inaugural Walk of Wonders, Hawke's Bay Light & Fire Festival, will showcase 14 incredible light, fire and audio works from New Zealand and international artists with installations dotted along a 2km walkway throughout the grounds of the vineyards.

Accompanied by a wondrous music score, Walk of Wonders is the brainchild of festival director and featured artist Anthony van Dorsten and Henry Gordon, owner of Black Barn Bistro.

Led by Vesica Aotearoa, a Hawke's Bay-based art company, Walk of Wonders will feature New Zealand artists Angus Muir, Creature Post, Vesica, Sight & Sound and Silo, as well as work from Hybycozo, an art collective from the US.

For van Dorsten, Walk of Wonders marks a huge milestone as both a festival director and light artist.

"In 2018, I returned from Burning Man Festival in the US with a clear vision of what I wanted to do next. I had a chance meeting with Oakland-based art collective Hybycozo which lead me into the world of art and light. Prior to Covid-19, I set up and executed tours of Hybycozo's works throughout New Zealand and Australia, but of course, that's now changed.

"Walk of Wonders is our lockdown brainchild. A chance to be creative, bring together a group of incredible artists with the stunning backdrop of Black Barn Vineyards."

While the event will run Wednesday through to Sunday, van Dorsten and Gordon have reserved Saturday night for a real celebration with seasonal food, outdoor fires, drinks and live music on offer for those who want to enjoy the atmosphere.

During the festival, Black Barn Bistro will also offer a special event set menu for $40, in addition to festival ticket, allowing guests to enjoy a full night of wonder.

Tickets are available from eventfinda.co.nz, with early bird prices from as little as $5 for children and $25 for adults.

Walk of Wonders runs from August 26-30, with gates open from 4.30pm to 9.30pm each night, except for Saturday when the gates will be open 4.30pm-10.30pm.