Summer Solstice is on its way to Hawke's Bay.

Featuring a line-up of award-winning New Zealand and local acts, the event will be held at the Hawke's Bay Racing Centre, on Saturday, December 19.

Presented by Madcap and Etiquette, expect local hospitality and the very best in live music, entertainment from acts including The Black Seeds, Sola Rosa, Mild Orange, Aroha & Tali and Dolphin Friendly.

One of New Zealand's most-loved live acts, The Black Seeds, have spent the past two decades taking the world by storm. The band's eight-piece live show infuses raw energy and good vibes wherever they go. With countless sold-out tours behind them and performances at many of the world's leading festivals, The Black Seeds live set delivers a soul party on time, every time.

Sola Rosa is one of Kiwi music's most evolutionary and enduring acts. With seven full-length albums, four EPs, a handful of hits, countless collaborations, and numerous world tours, it's been a near 20-year labour of love for the man behind the music, Andrew Spraggon. Joined by the full seven-piece band, Sola Rosa will bring to the party a seamless blend of myriad genres, from hip hop and jazz, to neo-soul, dub, latin and funk.

On the back of the release of their sophomore album, Mild Orange are ready to bring you the dreamiest pop melodies you could think of. Bringing an eclectic mix of melting melodies, high energy and vibrancy derived from a lust for smooth sounds. The band are taking their uplifting and powerful live show to the another level.

Aroha is without a doubt one of New Zealand's most accomplished all-genre DJs and Tali is an internationally acclaimed vocalist and freestyle MC. Together they are a formidable force on stage, rocking every festival stage at home and overseas. Their obvious chemistry and onstage energy are undeniable, as is their desire to engage their crowd - helping to take the party to the next level.

Christchurch quartet Dolphin Friendly are a four-piece band that have found themselves creating a mixture of sounds, platformed on a no-filter, anti-pop, hard-pysch and rock etiquette. They are guaranteed to deliver oceanic aural realms of solid gold grooves, soulful questing lyricism and in-the-pocket psych-rock riffage, guaranteed to conjure warm summery vibes.

This is one event you do not want to miss. Pre-register for the first release tickets via www.summersolstice.nz. Pre-sales kick off from 9am Tuesday, August 4 – 48-hour pre-sale only. General public tickets on sale from 9am on Thursday, August 6.

Get your friends together and kick off a memorable summer in Hawke's Bay.