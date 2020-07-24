When Carolyn McCormick was a young girl her mum worked for a sewing machine company named Soma.

There were always sewing machines and overlockers around and Carolyn loved nothing better than "to play on the machines making hair scrunchies and other bits and pieces".

The love of sewing has stayed with her through the years and today she is the proud owner/operator of Lola's Nest, a successful women's clothing business she runs from home.

The clothing from Lola's Nest (Lola was Carolyn's childhood nickname) is distinctive and stylish, mixing fabrics to create beautiful eye-catching designs.

Advertisement

"I'm a one-man band. I make my own patterns, make the clothes and send out orders and I love it," Carolyn said

"I started out in 2015 making children's clothes but the demand for women's clothes became so big I decided to drop the children's lines. I still make kids clothes for special occasions but my passion is women's clothing.

"I get a real kick out of seeing people wearing my designs. I was in Taupō recently and saw someone wearing a Lola's Nest design and it was so cool to think to myself 'I made that'."

The Havelock North mother of four is a qualified teacher but was looking for something to do that would make family life easier.

"I came up with this idea for Lola's Nest in the early hours of the morning but I honestly never dreamed it would be such a success. It allows me so much flexibility as well. My family come first and running my business from home means I am always there when the kids need me. "

Carolyn sources as much of her fabric from New Zealand as she possibly can. She has several designs that she sticks to such as crew tops and the Lazy Lola big cardi, which is a one-size-fits-all cardi suitable for size 8 to size 26.

"My designs are unique, I only ever make about 20 of the same style so it's not likely that you will run into someone wearing the same top, skirt or cardi.

"My dad taught me a long time ago to 'keep it simple stupid' and that's what I do. I didn't start this business to make money, I started it to occupy myself so I could be at home for my children. Now it is a Limited Company and I still pinch myself. I am happy where I am and have no plans to expand."

Advertisement

For more information go to the Lola's Nest website: lolasnest.co.nz