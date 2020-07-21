Two young Hawke's Bay musicians will battle against the country's best after being crowned the region's top musical talent.

Harry Mason won the Hawke's Bay Smokefreerockquest competition in the solo/duo category – securing himself a spot at the national final.

Kenya Boerman, Napier Girls' High School, was runner-up.

Both musicians won a prize package from the Rockshop and a chance of winning the major prize at the national final in Auckland on September 12.

Smokefreerockquest has been running for more than three decades and aims to motivate young musicians and help them achieve their dreams.

Mason, a student at Havelock North High School, is hoping to replicate the glory he had at last year's national final, where his band Arlo Mac took home the top prize.

The 17-year-old described his solo act as a mixture of predictable jazz progressions complemented by unpredictable riffs.

"My music is very true to me," he said.

"With my writing style, I enjoy creating lyrics that are easily relatable to the general listener, but once broken down you may discover something hidden between the lines."

Arlo Mac were the first Hawke's Bay band in the live finals of the national competition for more than two decades. Photo / Paul Taylor

Boerman, who has been playing guitar and singing since the age of 4, said her music is "sweet and melodic, but with a country twist."

The 15-year-old encouraged other young musicians to "always believe in yourself, no matter what others say".

"I believe my style of voice, acoustic sound and my confident stage presence really stood out to the judges," she said.

The Arlo Mac frontman, Boerman and all other regional musicians will now submit new footage for selection as finalists.

The national winners' prize packages include $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, $16,000 NZ On Air recording, a video and promo package, a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends.

All those participating will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Drax Project, Six60, Leisure and Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to have 10 singles certified gold or platinum, who have previously won the Smokefreerockquest.

Rockquest founder Pete Rainey said the regional entrants are already demonstrating skills that may see them achieve a career in music.

"It's fascinating for us to look back at success stories like Kimbra, Marlon Williams and Broods where we could see the star factor right back at the regional level," he said.

"Each event gives a new cohort of bands the opportunity to take their obsession with music and develop the organisational and stagecraft skills that will help them become another Kiwi music success."

The competitions entries for bands close on July 24, with the winners due to be announced on August 7.

Three bands will be chosen, as well as awards for best song, best vocal, performance and more, while the Smokefree Tangata Beats will run alongside Smokefreerockquest with a focus on the unique cultural identity of New Zealand and the South Pacific.