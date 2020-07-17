The beautiful vibrant colours of Mamma's Amore Pasta is what first caught my eye. They look incredible and there are no nasties in this hand made pasta — all ingredients are natural.

The brainchild of Caroline Caccioppoli, Mamma's Amore Pasta began when the mother of three was trying to find ways to get her children to eat more vegetables.

"Most children love pasta and my kids loved two-minute noodles, however, I didn't like them eating them," Caroline said.

So she started experimenting. "First I tried putting vegetables in with the noodles. Then I just starting making my own pasta and experimenting with colours. I have even made pasta out of leeks."

Advertisement

Caroline says pasta has evolved so much over the years. "Once it was seen as a means to scoop up your meat and sauce. Now with good pasta you can enjoy it on its own with a dash of oil and some salt and pepper, its both delicious and satisfying. You might like to add a bit of feta or make a simple sauce.

A selection of Mamma's Amore Pasta.

"It doesn't need to be complicated and the best thing about this pasta is it takes just five minutes to cook. That's the secret really, cooking it for just five minutes with a dash of salt in the water, no matter what amount you have in the pot."

Caroline, who has been a stay-at-home-mum- for the past 20 years, has always loved to make pasta.

"I've been thinking about starting a business for a very long time and about 18 months ago started experimenting."

Mamma's Amore Pasta was launched about seven months ago and Caroline has been "blown away" by the response.

"I have had such wonderful feedback it really makes me want to work even harder. I just put one foot in front of the other and keep on moving forward. I have just released a children's pack and am always thinking of new and exciting colours and shapes.

"I just love it. I make pasta every day and never tire of it. I only use natural products so there are no yukkies in it, " she laughed.

Caroline runs the business from her Hawke's Bay home with her mum Joan Caccioppoli and says her mum has been so supportive.

Advertisement

She says they would love to sell their cooked pasta on site at big events such as at The Mission. "It's something that we are working towards at the moment along with many other ideas."

For more information go to www.mammas-amorepasta.com