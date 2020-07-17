It has been an unsettling few months for event organisers, but Hawke's Bay's wearable art awards, originally planned for August, are now set to hit the stage in November.

The Edible Fashion Awards puts a unique Hawke's Bay spin on the fashion and wearable art genre, calling for designs from edible-inspired materials – food, food by-products or food packaging.

"Where else in the world would you find a garment made entirely of crayfish shells, mushroom skins and recycled melted plastic bottles?" says World of Wearable Art (WOW) Supreme Award-winner and edible head judge Kate Mackenzie.

"Beautifully crafted and preserved, with haute couture to boot."

Mackenzie is referring to last year's winning entry, Kairuawai, by teenage designer Yana Chaplow.



This pushing of boundaries and experimentation with materials has made the Edible Fashion Awards an annual highlight for designers and audiences alike.

Event director Kelie Jensen says the awards have grown significantly over the past few years, now attracting more than 200 entries and the public show often selling out.

"It's such a great event for our community and we've had many people get in touch towards the end of lockdown to ask whether the 2020 event will go ahead," Kellie said.

"The instability brought by Covid – not only mass gathering restrictions, but also the impact on funding, has definitely added another set of challenges. So it's awesome to be able to say absolutely, the show will go on. It feels great to move forward with planning and to now focus on being part of our community recovery post-lockdown."

Plenty of time remains to collect materials and dream up a design, and Jensen is keen to put the challenge out to aspiring designers far and wide.

"There's always a good mix of returning and first-time designers and the feedback we receive is incredibly positive. I hear from mums and teachers after the event saying what a fantastic experience it was for their child or students – the event is fun and exciting, it builds confidence and has become a launching pad for further success in many cases."

As Edible's profile continues to grow, Jensen is hoping for an increase in adult entries this year too.

"We had a designer make the trip from Waiheke Island last year and, particularly with WOW cancelled this year, it would be awesome to see further growth in national entries."

The 2020 Edible Fashion Awards will take place from November 11-13 at Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre. Entry is free and categories range from age 5 to adult. Designers must register online by Friday, September 18, but can work on their design until the event. This year's design theme is Art in Motion. Tickets go on sale in August.

Visit www.ediblefashionawards.co.nz for more info.