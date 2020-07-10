Planning on exploring our beautiful country but not quite sure which direction to head first?

There's a simple solution - head to the Napier i-SITE Information Centre. The team there have been everywhere and they are experts when it comes to travel in New Zealand.

Napier i-SITE manager Jane Libby says her team has experienced many facilities around New Zealand and they have good relationships with operators.

"We can book your entire holiday and it won't cost you a cent. We ask you questions about what you like to do, make suggestions, and can help you with a wide variety of services including accommodation, mountain bike passes, DoC hut passes, farm escapes, bespoke tours, ferries, group itineraries, spectacular train journeys and thrill seeking adventures all across the country," Jane said.

"We have worked in this tourism space for years so we have loads of experience. We can make recommendations and take care of any problems you might have around booking a New Zealand holiday.

"We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful country and with the borders closed , now is the time to explore our own backyard.

"We invite you to come in and have a chat. We know all the good spots to visit including New Zealand's hidden gems."

Jane said the nice thing about booking through the council owned i-SITE is that the money stays in the community rather than going to online booking sites.

"It also means you get to talk to a real person with a wealth of knowledge. Our team will learn about your interests and travel style then formulate the full itinerary and book everything before you leave so the only thing you need to do is pack your suitcase and enjoy."

Off course you don't need to leave Hawke's Bay to have a great time and with school holidays in full swing I asked Jane to give us her five top spots for families to visit.

First was Te Mata Peak tracks and lookout, then the National Aquarium of NZ, third was cycleways.

"We have several places that hire bikes and scooters," she said.

Fourth was Par2 MiniGolf, Napier, right next to the Napier i-SITE and fifth was indoor activities such as Laser Force (this closes at the end of the holidays), Flip Out in Hasting or head to Superstrike Bowling also in Hastings.

"We love connecting with the local community and helping them to make the most of their domestic travel. Our job is to make sure your holiday is fun and stress free. Remember this service is free with no booking fees or credit card fees."

Jane invites you to call in and see the staff at the Napier i-SITE Visitor Information Centre, 100 Marine Parade, Napier, or phone them on 834 1911.