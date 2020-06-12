

To many in the region, Hawke's Bay man Hamilton Logan will need no introduction, whether it be through sporting, farming, business, social or charitable circles.

Hamilton was chairman of the board of directors of Richmond Limited, when as a young assistant accountant I worked there in the mid-1980s.

Since that time, our mutual love of history (he's one of a few people who I can converse fluently with about events and people of 150 years ago!) has drawn us together. I am proud that I can call him a friend and mentor, and a person I look up and aspire to for his qualities, which include kindness, integrity, humility, intelligence and humanity.

In conjunction with Ewan McGregor, who is well-known for his local body representation, farming/forestry activities and author of several history books, including Hawke's Bay on Show, a history of 150 years of the Hawke's Bay A & P Society, Hamilton has produced a book on his life called Fear not Change: The Life of Hamilton Logan.

Ewan's perspective on Hamilton and context of his environment, of which he is well-qualified to do, add much to an extremely readable 442-page book of an interesting account of Hamilton's life, who is now in his mid-90s.

This is no vanity publication but, I believe, an important work in recording of how Hamilton's and his family's life has interacted and impacted upon Hawke's Bay's history.

Hamilton is blessed with an impeccable memory, which age has not dimmed, and this has led to his recollections and impacts of events of long ago, including the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake, World War II, droughts and the Whakatu freezing works closure in 1986.

Hamilton Logan pictured when he was inducted as patron of the Hawke's Bay A & P Society , a few weeks before his 95th birthday. Photo / Peter Holden

Hamilton's grandfather Francis Logan was a partner in lawyers Sainsbury, Logan and Williams – a Napier firm which still bears these names today. Francis was the founder of the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union in 1884, and in 1886 wrote the constitution for the New Zealand Rugby Union. Hamilton played for Hawke's Bay at centre and is believed to be the oldest living player of the province.

It was Hamilton's father, Francis Bannerman Logan, who decided that an indoor life was not for him, and began farming, owning Olrig Station.

The story of Hamilton farming at The Cottage at Maraekakaho, whose original owner was Sir Donald McLean, past government land buyer in the 19th century and Hawke's Bay Superintendent from 1863–67, shows his tenacity in developing what was a run-down property.

Not content with just the act of farming, Hamilton contributed to the wider farming industry in New Zealand including being a champion competition fleece winner with his Coopworth breed, and his chairmanship of meat and processing company Richmond Limited

Hamilton recalls his school days at Hereworth School in the 1930s, and then Wanganui Collegiate, which provides insight into schooling back then, and how these schools, in particular the Hereworth masters, that had a marked influence on his life to which he is forever thankful.

Hamilton's family life – as to be expected in an autobiographical work, are also covered as is his extensive and fascinating overseas travel adventures.

In the current situation the world finds itself, Fear Not Change: The Life of Hamilton Logan is an appropriate book for many who not only know Hamilton and his family, but for those who want to learn more facets of Hawke's Bay history - especially farming - and learn about how one man contributed to it, while embracing the many changes and challenges of his and his family's life.

His was not a "charmed life", nor one handed down with a silver spoon, but one built on enterprise and a willingness to leave anything he got involved in better than how he found it, even though at times this involved some personal cost and being involved in some very tough decisions impacting lives. Ewan McGregor's perspective of these periods are well captured based on interviews with Hamilton.

This book is highly recommended by me as a well-written and richly illustrated portrait of a well-lived and interesting life.

Fear Not Change: The Life of Hamilton Logan. Hardback, 442 pages, cost $100 and designed by Stephanie Drew of Hastings is available only from the author by phoning Hamilton on 06 8779 790 or emailing hslbook2020@gmail.com

Michael Fowler (mfhistory@gmail.com) is a contract researcher, commercial business writer of Hawke's Bay history.