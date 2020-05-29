

Gone are the days when there is any need to draw on your eyebrows.

The thin, often not so straight, self-applied dark lines can age your face far quicker than time.

Today permanent makeup offers you the chance to have balanced brows that change the whole look of your face.

Vania Bailey of Vania Inc is an expert when it comes to permanent makeup, specialising in brows.

"Some people actually call me a brow magician," Vania said with a laugh.

She has clients that return to her Hawke's Bay salon, from all over the world.

"I feel really privileged that they return time after time and tell me it's because they trust me and won't risk letting anyone else touch their brows as permanent makeup is exactly that – permanent.

"I always recommend doing your research on who you choose as your brow artist; cheap and cheerful, often turns out to be disappointing and expensive.

"Brows frame the face and create a more youthful look, something that was highlighted during the recent lockdown.

"At the beginning of lockdown the mood was gloomy and unsettling. Having permanent makeup means there is one less thing you have to worry about in the morning. It gives you that extra confidence to take on the day.

"Clients who had already had their lips and eyes done felt it was an absolute godsend not having to worry what they looked like.

"One of the biggest things as we age is that our brow hair tends to thin, leaving those over-plucked eyebrows barely there, with very little shape.

"My clients are really happy with the results which looks so natural that people can't quite put their finger on what it is that's making you look so good."

Vania has recently moved her salon to a beautiful new location where she caters to her clients' individual needs in a professional and relaxed manner.

Her brows are designed to consider face measurements, colour and skin type – all with an artistic eye.

Vania transitioned from a makeup artist of more than 20 years' experience, to a more "permanent" style five years ago.

"Vania Inc was born from seeing the need to make women look better and feel more confident about themselves.

"We live in a society where everything needs to be perfect and it's unrealistic. What I provide is a natural, more confident look."

Permanent makeup is a two-step procedure that requires a yearly top-up. This is to boost colour as it slowly fades from the skin over time.

"We are harder on our facial skin – with certain skincare products speeding up cell turnover. Certain skin types such as oily skin, can also have an effect.

"If the procedure is not maintained the eyebrows will lose their shape."

For more information go to Vania's website vania.co.nz — be prepared for a small wait time for appointments.