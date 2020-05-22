Fashion and bold colours helped Michaela Holm overcome her low self esteem.

Today, through her fashion store Love Labels Boutique, she loves helping people boost their confidence through the clothes they wear.

Michaela opened her store, which is connected to the Hatuma Cafe on Takapau Rd, Waipukurau, just five months ago.

"I have been blown away by the support I have received from locals and people passing by. It's just been amazing," Michaela said.

"We stock the popular Augustine range which I have always loved along with Rose Road, a popular New Zealand designer, Nude Shoes, C.Reed who also makes Minx shoes, she's another fantastic NZ designer, Honey Denim and much more."

Michaela says she has loved fashion since she was a young girl and it was Augustine clothes that finally gave her the confidence to wear some colour and feel good about it.

"A lot of people are not used to wearing colour but believe me it feels good. Perhaps start slowly with a colourful top, not too bold, or throw a colourful kimono over your dark clothes. Then you can branch out a bit more from there.

"As we head into winter kimonos are becoming very popular as they are so versatile. You can use them to add colour, and layers. We have also been selling lots of jeans and cardies."

Life is very busy for Michaela who lives in Dannevirke. Her husband is a professional kickboxer who travels to Wellington to train plus they has two boys aged 11 and 4.

"Life can get a bit chaotic at times but that's okay by me."

What a fabulous girls' day out this would make. Grab a car load of friends, head to Waipukurau, have a lovely lunch at the Hatuma Cafe and then go shopping at Love Labels Boutique.

"We have an excellent eye for fashion (especially through Augustine labels) and have top knowledge on all our brands."

Michaela has recently set up a website at www.lovelables.co.nz and also has a huge following on Facebook @lovelabels where she does live videos about products such as the clothing material and how it fits.

There is access to the shop both through the cafe or directly through a gate down the side.

Love Labels Boutique is open Monday to Friday 9.30am until 3pm and Saturday 10am to 3pm.

For more information phone Michaela on 022 4884 835.