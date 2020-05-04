A star-studded online event to celebrate Heretaunga will be hosted by Flaxmere ward councillor Henare O'Keefe, from a solo bubble on the Toitoi Opera House stage on Sunday at 4pm.

Tittled Mīharo, which means amazing or marvellous, the event has been put together by local art organisations and Hastings District Council.

"This concert is about our rebirth as a community – it's as if we've been reborn,"O'Keefe said.

"It's an opportunity to celebrate and, indeed, be Hastings Proud!"

It will feature national and international artists with a connection to Heretaunga and is designed to bring the community together, within our bubbles.

Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre has worked with Arts Inc Heretaunga, Harcourts Hawke's Bay Arts Festival and Council to create Mīharo, which will stream live on the council's Facebook page and YouTube.

With music, dance, poetry, story-telling and much more, there's something for everyone, including guest performances by singer Hinewehi Mohi, international opera star Phillip Rhodes, blues guitarist and singer Thomas Oliver and many more.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says council wanted to connect the community, celebrating what makes Heretaunga special, and the arts was an obvious way to do that.

"This is such a wonderful place to live, full of talented people who have shown how resilient and caring they are while we've all been in lockdown. As a council, we wanted to thank our community for their strength and celebrate the hope we all have as we come out of this challenging time."

Internationally-recognised blues artist Oliver says he's stoked to be involved in Mīharo.

"One positive that we can take from the restrictions surrounding Covid-19 is the greater focus on our own communities. This show is a representation and a celebration of our community."

Deepthi Sreejith, of the Hawke's Bay Indian Cultural Centre, will also be performing.

"I am very delighted to be a part of this concert. To me, my ankle bells started ringing from silence. Bringing all the artists together in this digital visual platform to show our solidarity in times of distress is like a rainbow in the clouds."

There will also be an opportunity for people to donate to local charitable service providers via a website link.

For more info go to Facebook @hastingsdc, or @toitoivenues or @hawkesbayartsfestival.