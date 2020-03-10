Owls Do Cry is Red Leap Theatre's response to Janet Frame's famous novel.

"Although the novel is quite dark we have chosen to use music, song and dance to bring lightness and hope to the story of tragedy and despair," artistic director Julie Nolan said.

Frame's Owls Do Cry follows the story of the Withers siblings, Daphne, Chicks, Toby and Francie, and their lives in small town New Zealand following a family tragedy.

This is the first time the novel has been adapted for the stage and Nolan says their contemporary approach with incredible music has worked brilliantly.

"It still has themes of tragedy but the lightness, poetry and language allows us to explore the family in a different light. It's physical and visual and musical."

Nolan says it has a really broad appeal with people of all ages filling sold out shows in Auckland.

"It was a bit nerve-racking when we premiered in Oamaru, Janet Frame's home town, but the sold out audience loved it and we have had rave reviews."

By the time Owls Do Cry plays at the Opera House in Hastings on March 20 and 21 Nolan will be in the final week of a two-year collaboration with creative director Malia Johnston.

"We are taking this show on tour now, with more touring planned nationally throughout this year and hoping to go international next year."

She says when she is casting for a show she looks for courage and playfulness.

"We run workshops rather than auditions. We don't have scripts, instead we ask that actors bring their thoughts and from there a script grows."

Nolan who began her career as an actor in 1996 in Melbourne says she much prefers directing. "I love being a director, actors have to be so versatile. I much prefer to not be the person on stage. I used to get stage fright. "

She co-founded the company with Kate Parker, with the pair first collaborating on three successful works before officially forming Red Leap Theatre Charitable Trust in 2008 with producer Lauren Hughes.

"We are really excited to be coming to Hawke's Bay. You should definitely come along and see this show."

■Tickets from https://www.toitoivenues.co.nz/ or phone the box office on 871 5289.

Cast: Ross McCormack, Margaret Mary Hollins, Ella Becroft, Hannah Lynch, Comfrey Sanders and Arlo Gibson.

■Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre

March 20-21