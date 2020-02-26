NORKA MELLA Munoz was so excited when she heard she had been named as one of four 2020 Ambassador Chefs for Beef + Lamb New Zealand that she screamed.

The head chef at Mangapapa Hotel in Havelock North says the news "was just awesome for the entire team here at Mangapapa".

"It's been a rollercoaster ever since the announcement. We have been so busy with functions and in the restaurant."

Norka, who grew up in Chile and has been living in New Zealand for more than 15 years, says she is excited for the year ahead and to be able to work with such a diverse and talented group of chefs.

Norka loves to use locally raised beef and lamb. Minimising waste and telling the paddock-to-plate story to her customers are all part of her philosophy as head chef at Mangapapa Hotel in Havelock North.

"I love how versatile lamb is and being a chef in Hawke's Bay means I have some of the best lamb in the world right on my doorstep. I love the challenge of creating new ways to serve it and utilising as many cuts as possible to minimise waste," says Norka, who demonstrated this in her dish - Lamb Three Ways - using loin, belly and sweetbread.

Matched with the earthy flavours of home grown Mangapapa beetroot and creamy polenta, Norka also added in smoky flavours as a nod to her heritage - having previously worked in Patagonia where she learnt how to butcher and cook lamb - by cooking the lamb belly over charcoal.

Norka says one of her favourite lamb dishes to cook is lamb rump.

"It's really underestimated and is so versatile, tender and full of flavour."

For beef she loves Wakanui Eye Fillet of Beef and Whanui shirt which is "tender and delicious".

Norka is also famous for her brilliant high tea and her fine dining, five course experience dinner, uniquely created every evening, inspired by the fresh, seasonal produce from the hotel kitchen garden. The food is incredible and looks amazing.

To be eligible to enter, chefs needed to submit their most creative, tasty and visually appealing beef and lamb dishes on their menu.

Applicants were shortlisted by a Beef + Lamb Advisory Panel with the finalists having their beef and lamb dishes anonymously assessed in their restaurants by culinary-trained experts late last year.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand has been highlighting the wealth of talented chefs in New Zealand for close to quarter of a century. To date they have showcased the skills, craft and creativity of more than 80 Ambassador Chefs. These have included some of the best-known faces of Aotearoa's food scene including; Peter Gordon, The Sugar Club; Rex Morgan, Boulcott Street Bistro; Kate Fay, Cibo; Shaun Clouston, Logan Brown; Mat McLean, Palate; and Darren Wright, Chillingworth Road, to name but a few, earning the reputation as New Zealand's most sort after culinary job club.

Lisa Moloney, food service manager at Beef + Lamb New Zealand, has been overseeing the Ambassador Chef programme for over a decade and was quick to highlight the quality of entries.

"We were delighted with the high level of creativity and enthusiasm from chefs around the country who sent in applications. Not only were chefs putting together well thought out beef and lamb dishes with interesting flavour combinations, but the level of execution was very high," says Moloney.

"With such a high standard, it was a tough decision whittling it down to four chefs."

*The other three 2020 Ambassador Chefs for Beef + Lamb New Zealand are Jack Crosti, Number 5, Auckland, Tejas Nikam, Vices & Virtues, Christchurch and Phil Clark, Phil's Kitchen, Auckland.

* To book high tea or dinner at Mangapapa Hotel, phone 8783234.