Rock diva Julia Deans has her sights set on opera.

Julia, of Fur Patrol fame, will be performing in the Festival Opera Cav + Pag - Two Tales. One Town.

She is training under the guidance of Hawke's Bay's opera star Anna Pierard.

Opera's most famous and spectacular pairing Cavalleria Rusticana and I Pagliacci has captivated audiences for generations, and now Hawke's Bay's Festival Opera will carry on the tradition.

Advertisement

Scotsman John Wilkie returns from UK success at Opera Holland Park to direct the double bill staged for Napier's 2020 Art Deco Festival.

The two one-act operas feature a stellar double cast led by conductor Jose Aparicio, featuring the returning artist, American soprano, Toni Marie Palmertree and Anna Pierard as the female heroines. Rosario la Spina returns to Festival Opera after a super-human season in last year's La Traviata. He brings his artistry to the classic aria that made Pavarotti famous, singing both tenor leads.

Julia will be performing the role of Lola, the seductress who captures the heart of Turiddu in Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana.

Julia says she has always been fascinated by opera singers.

"I met Anna in Nelson when she was performing at the Opera in the Park," she says.

"It's an amazing event with mainly opera stars as well as other invited guests. "Anna was there with her sister Madeleine and we all got on like a house on fire. We have bumped into each other over the years at different events and talked about opera singing. "Anna invited me to take part in Cav + Pag and assured me I could do it.

"I love a challenge and learning new things although I didn't except this challenge lightly. I knew it would mean a whole lot of work and a huge commitment from me.

"I am so excited about it and I'm just knuckling in and going for it."

Julia says the biggest challenge is learning to sing without a microphone.

Advertisement

"Opera singers use their body as an amplifier - I'm just a little worried about that," she laughed.

"I will need to learn to use the cavity of my chest and my physical being to take the sound waves of my voice and project them."

Julia is already well under way with her training.

"I do have my work cut out for me but Anna has put her confidence in me and I won't let her down."

Julia says that even though she has been singing for a long time, "my voice has changed as I've got older".

She has kept her voice in good condition by being aware that if she is not feeling great that she rests her voice.

"Voices can get tired but learning good technique helps - I draw on these techniques through sticky moments."

She admires the work Anna does through Project Prima Volta and is "totally stoked to be a part of this wonderful event".

Anna says when she first met Julia in 2013 it was clear to her that her charisma and intensity as an artist, and her expressive voice would stand up well to the rigours of operatic training.

"Fast-forward a few years, and Julia's exciting debut in a very different musical world is fast approaching," she said.

"Opera is all about transformation - transformation of the story into something we see and hear and feel, a line of music performed by an artist that is re-articulated as an emotion, lighting which turns dramatic darkness into a shocking reveal.

"Julia is one of the most charismatic and artistic people I've encountered. When I first heard her perform, it was as the front person for Fur Patrol, and we had a family connection through one of the band members. A memorable New Year's Eve! When we met again at Nelson Opera in the Park in 2013, I heard incredible extension in her upper range, and suggested opera might be a future project for her own boundary pushing.

"Later that year, we founded Festival Opera, and a few years on, the perfect role for Julia to dip her toe in operatic waters is in Cavalleria Rusticana, the first opera of the two one-acts we will present."

*The Festival Opera season runs from February 18-24. Go to www.ticketek.co.nz