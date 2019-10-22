Brothers Te Omeka Perkins and Isaiah Perkins, from House Of Shem, are on tour in honour of their much loved and respected papa.

Carl Perkins, founder of House Of Shem and one of the original members of The Herbs, was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer one week before his 59th birthday.

"The specialists told Dad he only had three months to live," Te Omeka said.

"But Dad had other ideas. He still had stuff to do and went on to finish his last album with us, completed a nationwide tour, and toured with UK reggae band UB40, on their NZ tour."

Sadly 15 months after being diagnosed Carl lost his battle. He passed away on May 9, 2018, leaving behind him a legacy of music.

"We were brought up around music. We all sing lead vocals and shared it around when we performed. We miss Dad's harmony and his guitar playing. No one could play reggae on the guitar like he could."

Carl's legacy doesn't stop at singing. He taught the brothers how to play multiple musical instruments. Neither of them have ever paid for a singing or music lesson.

"Dad bought me my first keyboard when I was about 5 or 6. I took it to school but my teacher wouldn't let me take it into the class so I used to hide it in the bushes and go and jam on it at lunch time," Te Omeka said.

"One day the principle came out and heard me playing. He told me to take the keyboard into the class and play it for the other kids."

Te Omeka said he and his brother are not the only ones to have musical talent. "All our kids either sing or play musical instruments, again there's been no lessons from anyone other than us and Dad.

"I learned by going along to Dad's rehearsals when he was in Herbs. He also taught us about work ethics. If you want something you have to work for it and that means practice and more practice and rehearsals and more rehearsals."

House Of Shem has just released two new singles, Overtime and Te Whetu Marama which they will celebrate during this Overtime NZ Tour.

"The tour is a tribute to Dad and will be an annual event," Te Omeka said.

House Of Shem is a multi-generational force of modern reggae. The band seamlessly fuses traditional and contemporary styles to create an authentic blend of reggae, embodying the sounds of Māori, Polynesian, and spiritual roots in its music. And it's this vibe that is at the heart of its new singles.

After its debut album Keep Rising in 2008, House Of Shem built a loyal fan base, becoming the first reggae band in Aotearoa to debut at number one on the day of release (with its sophomore effort Island Vibration).

The release of their third album 'Harmony' brought more attention to the three-piece from around the globe, touring to sold-out shows throughout the USA, Hawaii, and Australia, as well as at home.

House Of Shem is one of New Zealand's most successful reggae bands, having so far earned two Gold album certifications, several Māori music awards and multiple Vodafone New Zealand Music award nominations.

Te Omeka said they were looking forward to playing at The Cabana in Napier.

"We have a strong following in Hawke's Bay especially from the Ratana faith — we love visiting the Bay."

■House Of Shem

Overtime NZ Tour

The Cabana, Napier

Friday, November 1

Tickets from http://www.patoentertainment.co.nz/