Jon Toogood is headed to Hawke's Bay next month kicking off his Spring North Island tour at Paisley Stage, Napier, on Thursday, November 7 and due to high demand a second show has been added on Friday, November 8.

Last year was a loud one for Toogood, between recording, releasing and touring critic and fan-favourite album Haja with The Adults and celebrating 30 years of Shihad by touring Australasia with the boys.

In early 2019 he toured across the North Island as well as Australia with his one-man show, before launching into his latest project – a series of concerts celebrating 40 years of Neil Young's iconic Live Rust album alongside the likes of Liam Finn, Delaney Davidson, The Bads and more.

Armed with yarns and tunes both young and old (spanning two Adults albums, three decades of Shihad and an undisclosed duration on this Planet of Sound), this is Toogood unplugged, unaccompanied and unmasked.

LINDA HALL asked him some questions

Tell us about touring — what do you love about it and what do you not like about it?

Love the shows, the people and the food! The travelling part … not so much.

Last year was a biggie for you with recordings, releasing and touring with album Haja with The Adults and celebrating 30 years of Shihad by touring Australasia with the band. What was the highlight?

Completing a masters in Fine Arts from Massey University based around my work on the Adults Haja album. The first time listening to the mastered version of the Haja album. Shihad's sold out show at the Auckland Town Hall on the 30th anniversary tour. Being part of the You Are Us concert in Christchurch.



You have been in the New Zealand music industry for a long time now. How has it evolved over the years?

Technology has changed everything! The way music is consumed is totally different with streaming sites like Spotify (which I love btw!) The way we record is different. But what hasn't changed is when someone creates something that resonates with other human beings and articulates something everyone was thinking but couldn't put into words. It tends to explode and in doing so, makes the world a better place to live in.

What advice would you give to young aspiring singers, songwriters?

Write, write and then write some more. Don't stop. Never think you've arrived - the whole thing's a journey and a wonderful one at that.

What was the first musical instrument you learnt to play?

Guitar. My parents borrowed some money off their friends and bought me a 3/4 size acoustic that I thrashed until it fell apart. I loved that guitar!

Name your three favourite songs?

At this very moment? Aldous Harding - The Barrel. Slowthai - Doorman. Idles - Never Fight A Man With A Perm.

What do you do when you are not playing music?

Playing Lego with my 4-year-old son Yahia, playing human bumper bar with my fearless 18-month-old daughter Yasmin and loving being loved by my best mate (and wife) Dana.

What can the audience expect from you at the Paisley Stage in Napier?

An up close and personal blast of stripped back music from my career and life as a music fan.

What's next on the agenda?

A new Shihad album!