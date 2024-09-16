Poet, author and singer-songwriter Bruce Bisset's new book, endings, is filled with his lost poetry from 1984 to 2023.

Once a regular on the bar stage singing his poetry throughout New Zealand, Bisset stopped performing in 1986 after publishing his last book, Coming Up Hard, in 1983. Because of the commitment needed to perform, the poet wondered if he would ever publish again.

Bisset said, “Now I’ve reached the point where I simply have to do it before I can’t.”

Now, decades later, retired from all else besides writing for his own pleasure, he realised he had to commit to one last hurrah if he wished to see his work in print and on stage again.

When asked how it felt to release the poems he had been keeping to himself, Bisset told Hastings Leader, “It’s a relief in some ways, and a terror in others.”

As an artist who used to make his living off his art in the 1970s and 80s, Bisset has no concerns whatsoever when it comes to sharing his work with the public; however, he did admit being “apprehensive” about the tour he will be doing to promote his new book.

“Performing requires a huge energetic output, and I admit I’m apprehensive about handling that. But sometimes, you just have to dive off and hope to avoid the rocks,” Bisset said.

The book itself started off as a sizeable 40-year stack of poems that had to be weeded, culled and arranged into a collection that narrates the arc of Bisset’s life and work.

Endings was published by Michael O’Leary, of Earl of Seacliff Art Workshop, and edited by former poet laureate David Eggleton, and the cover art was done by Petra Zoe in Dunedin.

Happy with how his book has turned out, Bisset wants his reader to “read it aloud, find the flavour and attempt to ‘do’ the poem as performance is half the art”.

He believes there is still a space for poetry in New Zealand and has a message for aspiring poets:

“There are wordsmiths; there are people who write poetry; and then there are poets.

“If it drives you, if you must, write until you refine your voice and then write more until you find the confidence to share it in what seems hostile environments.

“And if it works, ride it for all it’s worth. Just make sure to stop before it kills you. Or not.”

Out now, endings retails for $29.95 and is available at Plaza Books Hastings, Wardini’s Bookshop Havelock North, and Napier.

Bisset will be touring nationwide to promote endings and will be available for appearance opportunities as his schedule permits. He may be contacted directly at bbisset@nowmail.co.nz to arrange performances and book signings.

