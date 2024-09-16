For Hastings man Bruce Bisset, poetry and performing have always been part of his life.
Poetry is not for everyone; some people don’t understand it, while others can read deeply into every line on the page.
For Hastings man Bruce Bisset, poetry and performing have always been part of his life. His latest book, endings, is a compilation of what he calls work from his “lost years”, which span 1984 to 2023.
When asked why he writes poetry, Bisset said, “I write because it’s what I am; I don’t have a choice.
“As in any art, talent is something you are born with; then you must learn the skills and the tools to use it well, and finally develop the confidence to present it to the world.
“Then, even if the world should turn its back and refuse to listen, you can at least console yourself knowing you’ve done your best. But a world without poets is a grey world of unending poverty of spirit.”
Once a regular on the bar stage singing his poetry throughout New Zealand, Bisset stopped performing in 1986 after publishing his last book, Coming Up Hard, in 1983. Because of the commitment needed to perform, the poet wondered if he would ever publish again.
Bisset said, “Now I’ve reached the point where I simply have to do it before I can’t.”
Now, decades later, retired from all else besides writing for his own pleasure, he realised he had to commit to one last hurrah if he wished to see his work in print and on stage again.
When asked how it felt to release the poems he had been keeping to himself, Bisset told Hastings Leader, “It’s a relief in some ways, and a terror in others.”
As an artist who used to make his living off his art in the 1970s and 80s, Bisset has no concerns whatsoever when it comes to sharing his work with the public; however, he did admit being “apprehensive” about the tour he will be doing to promote his new book.
“Performing requires a huge energetic output, and I admit I’m apprehensive about handling that. But sometimes, you just have to dive off and hope to avoid the rocks,” Bisset said.
The book itself started off as a sizeable 40-year stack of poems that had to be weeded, culled and arranged into a collection that narrates the arc of Bisset’s life and work.
Endings was published by Michael O’Leary, of Earl of Seacliff Art Workshop, and edited by former poet laureate David Eggleton, and the cover art was done by Petra Zoe in Dunedin.
Happy with how his book has turned out, Bisset wants his reader to “read it aloud, find the flavour and attempt to ‘do’ the poem as performance is half the art”.
He believes there is still a space for poetry in New Zealand and has a message for aspiring poets:
“There are wordsmiths; there are people who write poetry; and then there are poets.
“If it drives you, if you must, write until you refine your voice and then write more until you find the confidence to share it in what seems hostile environments.
“And if it works, ride it for all it’s worth. Just make sure to stop before it kills you. Or not.”
Out now, endings retails for $29.95 and is available at Plaza Books Hastings, Wardini’s Bookshop Havelock North, and Napier.
Bisset will be touring nationwide to promote endings and will be available for appearance opportunities as his schedule permits. He may be contacted directly at bbisset@nowmail.co.nz to arrange performances and book signings.
Maddisyn Jeffares became the editor of the Hawke’s Bay community papers Hastings Leader and Napier Courier in 2023 after writing at the Hastings Leader for almost a year. She has been a reporter with NZME for almost three years and has a strong focus on what’s going on in communities, good and bad, big and small. Email news tips to her at: maddisyn.jeffares@nzme.co.nz