Hastings District Council completed a St Leonard’s Park playground upgrade in October 2023. The equipment pays homage to the district’s agriculture sector, including the nearby Stortford Lodge sale yards, which have been operating for 120 years.
While the park has been popular with families since its opening, on the other side of the park HB Woodturners Guild has been busy rustling up a flock of five wooden sheep to add to the playground’s rural feel.
During the planning stage of St Leonard’s Park, HDC asked the guild if they could make sheep, but finding the right wood was challenging, guild member Roger Mabey explained.
HB Woodturners Guild members Brent Salisbury, Mark Bayliss, Logan Van Der Meer and Mabey made the sheep.
