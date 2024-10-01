Officer cadets in action during Exercise Santici in Central Hawke’s Bay.
The streets of Waipukurau recently hosted about 100 NZ Army personnel as 40 New Zealand Army Officer Cadets were tested in urban warfare skills
Waipukurau emerged from winter to become a fictional South Pacific island, for Exercise Santici.
Designed to be as realistic as possible, the 100-strong Exercise Santici was carried out in Central Hawke’s Bay last month and featured enemy ambushes, improvised explosive devices, meeting with key leaders, aid distribution, and convoy protection for key people.