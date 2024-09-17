Waipawa School student Kat Mooney with the bookmark design that gained her runner-up in the Dorothy Butler Children’s Bookshop bookmark design competition.

Waipawa School student Kat Mooney has once again gained an accolade for her artwork, being named a runner-up in the national Dorothy Butler Children’s Bookshop bookmark design competition.

Last year Kat won the top prize in her age group - she was also the only winner that wasn’t from an Auckland school.

With one success under her belt, and this being the last year she can enter before moving on to CHB College, Kat took on the challenge again.

This year’s theme was “Bugs and Butterflies” and as soon as entries came out and the theme was announced Kat was planning her approach.

“I wanted to include a butterfly and a firefly. One for the daylight and one that only comes out at night.