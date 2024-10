1st placed Joe Hunn and Zane Egan from Kia Toa Bowling Club, with Waipawa Bowling Club president Gordon Annand, centre .

On October 4, 5 and 6, Waipawa Bowling Club held its annual Men’s Pairs event, sponsored by Baron Contractors.

Friday had 14 pairs competing, with 16 on Saturday, to provide a field of 16 pairs for the final on Sunday.

Second placed Grant Sargisson and William Ryan from Omarunui Bowling Club, with Waipawa Bowling Club president Gordon Annand.

Unexpected drizzle on Friday did little to dampen the spirit of the tournament, and the rest of the weather was great. Some very competitive bowls were played, culminating in a prizegiving where every team won a prize.