“Poplars and willows produce extensive root systems for erosion control and can be planted as 3m poles, which means there is no need to exclude livestock from planting sites”, explained Stace. “They are also deciduous, which limits pasture shading, and they can be pruned for emergency stock fodder if necessary.”

A panel of Central Hawke’s Bay farmers offered their perspective on growing poplars on their farms.

Stace encouraged farmers to consider starting their own pole nursery. “Starting an on-farm nursery is a long-term project. But if you plan ahead and work out what your pole planting requirements will be over the next few years, growing your own will provide a regular supply and possibly a surplus for sale.”

Sam Mander, of Agri Intel, gave a presentation on the potential for generating carbon revenue through the strategic planting of poplars using the ETS. He explained that poplar plantings are eligible to enter the ETS under the Exotic Hardwood category, as long as the area and spacing meet the minimum eligibility requirements.

“Poplar is now equally valued for its contribution to farm profitability via climate services, and with good knowledge, the ETS directly offers this value in the form of income to farmers,” Mander said.

“We’ve seen huge success stories of farmers tapping into long-term carbon income from poplar and willow planted for erosion control. Without registering these areas into the scheme, this would have been a large financial loss.”

The workshop concluded with a panel discussion featuring farmers Tim Forde, Claire McCormick and Mark Warren, who shared their experiences of growing and planting poplars. The debate and practical insights offered by the panel were a highlight for many attendees.

Hatuma sheep and beef farmer McCormick shared tips and pitfalls from her experience of growing and planting poplars. In 2008, the McCormick family started planting willows and poplars on their farm to deal with hillside erosion, which was causing slips most years to one side of their farm.

Greg Hart, of Mangarara, was delighted to win a custom-made pole rammer.

With assistance from family members, volunteers and some paid help, they have planted thousands of poplars and willows on the erosion-prone land. Claire and husband Ross are now successfully growing their own poplars on the farm.

“Starting a poplar nursery really is something that any farmer could give a go,” said Claire.

There were prizes up for grabs at the workshop, including two custom-made pole rammers and tree loppers. Attendees also had the chance to take home some poplar fence battens, produced as part of a TLC-funded project in the Hawea catchment that is exploring the economics of milling poplar timber.

TLC catchment lead Michelle Goodman expressed her delight at the event’s success: “We were thrilled by the turnout and enthusiasm shown at the event, and we have received a lot of really positive feedback from attendees.”

For those who missed the event, the presentation slides are available on the TLC website at www.tukitukilandcare.org/poplars.