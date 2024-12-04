Fire and Emergency NZ has responded to 27 vegetation fire callouts in the last 30 days in Heretaunga-Ahuriri alone.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has now placed around three-quarters of Hawke’s Bay - including all of Central Hawke’s Bay - into either a restricted or prohibited fire season, until further notice.

As of 8am, December 4, the Heretaunga-Ahuriri area (Hastings/Napier) has moved to a prohibited fire season, and Wairoa Inland, Tukituki East (including Otane, Takapau, Waipukurau and Waipawa), Pōrangahau, and the southern Hawke’s Bay coast (Clive to Pōrangahau) have moved to a restricted fire season.

This is in addition to Wairoa Coast, Esk-Tutaekuri, and Tukituki West (Tikokino, Ashley Clinton, Ongaonga, Wakarara), that went into a restricted fire season last month, and leaves just a quarter of the district with an open fire season.

The zones which remain in an open fire season until further notice are: Te Haroto, Tararua West, Tararua Central, Tararua East, Tararua South, Pahiatua, and Eketāhuna.

Hawke’s Bay district manager Glen Varcoe says the fire season changes are because these areas are drying out faster in the hot, dry, and windy weather, and the number of fires is increasing.