Porangahau Bowling Club Sea Witches Tournament
The Porangahau Bowling Club hosted the Sea Witches two-day ladies’ triples bowls tournament on April 8 and 9.
Twelve teams from all over Hawke’s Bay played in this popular tournament hosted by the Porangahau Bowling Club.
Winners were the Bowls Napier Team: Jan van der Weele, Irene Hunt, and Mary Evans (skip).
Runners-Up were the Bayview Bowling Club: Cheryn Menhennett, Ruth Spittle, and Jenny Menhennett (skip).
