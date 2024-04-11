Porangahau Bowling Club Sea Witches Tournament winners, Bowls Napier: Jan van der Weele, Irene Hunt, and Mary Evans (skip).

Porangahau Bowling Club Sea Witches Tournament

The Porangahau Bowling Club hosted the Sea Witches two-day ladies’ triples bowls tournament on April 8 and 9.

Twelve teams from all over Hawke’s Bay played in this popular tournament hosted by the Porangahau Bowling Club.

Winners were the Bowls Napier Team: Jan van der Weele, Irene Hunt, and Mary Evans (skip).

Porangahau Bowling Club Sea Witches Tournament runners-up, Bayview Bowling Club: Cheryn Menhennett, Ruth Spittle, and Jenny Menhennett (skip).

Runners-Up were the Bayview Bowling Club: Cheryn Menhennett, Ruth Spittle, and Jenny Menhennett (skip).

To have your sports results published email editorial@chbmail.co.nz by noon on Monday.