Nala is still building her confidence with new people, but blossoms into an affectionate snuggle buddy once she feels safe. She is ready to find a loving home where she can continue to grow and work on her recall skills.

She is untested with cats, so a cat-free home or careful introductions would be ideal.

If you’re looking for a loyal friend to share your life with, Nala just might be the perfect match.

Maisie

Maisie is a delightful 4-month-old shepherd cross puppy with a sweet and gentle nature.

This little sweetheart has been practising her basic commands and is eager to learn even more. With her loving disposition, she would make a wonderful addition to any family.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion to share your life, Maisie is ready to fill your home with joy and affection.

Maisie will be adopted fully vaccinated, microchipped registered and additionally, she’ll be adopted under a conditional agreement to be desexed, promoting responsible pet ownership.

Due to Maisie’s age, she will need someone around for most of the day, ideally, she should not be left alone for more than a couple hours at a time. This will help her settle into a new environment and routine.

If your household is ready to add a friendly dog to the mix, get in touch with Ruahine Animal Rescue.