The Hatuma Half Marathon starts and finishes at the Waipukurau Racecourse.

The organisers of the Hatuma Half Marathon are gearing up for the iconic Central Hawke’s Bay event, to be held in less than two weeks on Sunday, September 15 in Waipukurau.

The Hatuma Half Marathon has a reputation for being a fun, relaxed, supportive, and great value-for-money event. There is an option for everyone, the half marathon (21.1km), 10km or 5km alternative as part of a team relay.

The event starts and finishes at the Waipukurau Racecourse and the mostly flat course circles Lake Whatumā, making it appealing to all levels and abilities of runners or walkers taking in the picturesque Central Hawke’s Bay view.

There is more to the Hatuma Half Marathon than running or walking. The hospitality area at the Waipukurau Racecourse will be hosting the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council/Sport Hawke’s Bay “Waka Tākaro - Play Trailer”, musical entertainment, a coffee cart, a fundraising BBQ organised by Central Hawke’s Bay College and more.

The organisers of the Hatuma Half Marathon say they are grateful for the sponsors involved and would not be able to put the event on without their support. Hatuma Group is the naming rights sponsor, with many other local organisations providing unique assistance.