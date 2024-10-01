Fishing is recognised internationally for its positive impact on mental health and wellbeing.

Mild, overcast weather and healthy fish in rivers and lakes across the country have given anglers a great start to the fishing season on October 1.

Fish & Game New Zealand chief executive Corina Jordan said regions were reporting happy anglers and lots of families out for the season’s opening, which coincides with the first week of school holidays.

“Young and old were out fishing, and we are loving seeing pictures of people around the country enjoying getting out in the wild to catch some kai for the table or catch and release for the fun of it.

“Fishing is not just an excellent opportunity to catch your own healthy free-range kai, but it’s recognised internationally for its positive impact on mental health and wellbeing. Angling is also great for socialising with friends and family and supports the economy.”

In the North Island’s eastern region, staff said great conditions meant anglers were buzzing. Lakes Tarawera and Rotoiti produced great catch rates, and fish were in good condition. Ōkataina has a dedicated group of anglers out, some travelling from as far as Whangārei and Hawke’s Bay to enjoy this special lake.