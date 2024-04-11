Unfunded roading repairs are just one factor impacting the Central Hawke's Bay District Council's budget.

Three budget options are the focus of community consultation for the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s 2024-2027 plan.

The three-year plan is available now for community feedback.

The council, like others across the country, faces difficult times, with fixed costs such as construction, debt-servicing, insurance, and audit costs up significantly over the past three years.

As well, the district is facing fallout from Cyclone Gabrielle last year, with $129 million of unfunded roading repairs and major investment in wastewater, drinking water and stormwater infrastructure required.

Three budget options that explore a lower, middle, and higher rating requirement have been developed for consultation.

They trade off investment and service levels across four areas: land transport; drinking water and wastewater; prioritising stormwater following Cyclone Gabrielle; and other service reductions and efficiencies.

In the council’s preferred “central option”, average rate increases of 20 per cent are proposed in the first year, 15.6 per cent in the second year and 10.9 per cent in year three.

Mayor Alex Walker says the central option aims to strike a responsible balance between attempting to limit rate increases as much as possible for the community, while investing in critical infrastructure.

“We’ve had to be ruthless in prioritising existing and new expenditure for the next three years, focusing on three key urgent priorities - land transport, critical three waters investment and recovery.

“Tough calls have also been made to get here. This includes closing and reducing some services, such as our transfer stations and libraries. We’ve also used external funding in the first year to reduce average rates by more than 4 per cent. But none of this is enough to soften the blow of these proposed rate increases.

“Undoubtedly, rates affordability for our community is going to be the biggest challenge. However, we can’t repeat past mistakes and choose not to fund critical infrastructure,” Walker says.

To help inform feedback, residents can read the consultation document and make a submission by visiting www.letstalkchb.co.nz or the council website: www.chbdc.govt.nz.

Hard copies are also available at: Waipawa Library; Te Huinga Wai – the Knowledge and Learning Hub in Waipukurau; and council offices in Waipawa. Feedback is open until 11.59 pm on Sunday, May 12.