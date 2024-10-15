Police are advising securing all sheds - including woolsheds - against theft.

Even the iconic Kiwi woolshed isn’t safe from burglars any more, say Central Hawke’s Bay Police.

Late last month four shearing plants were stolen from a woolshed on Longrange Rd, Central Hawke’s Bay, followed by a more recent theft from a woolshed near Tikokino.

Police are encouraging farmers to lock up all sheds - including woolsheds - and make sure all farm equipment is secured.

In another farming-related theft, an aluminium dog-box was taken from a ute parked on Nichols Rd, near the intersection of Pōrangahau and Middleton roads, about two weeks ago. Police are asking for any witnesses who may have seen the thief in action, or may have been offered a cheap aluminium dog-box.

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man in Waipukurau last week, in relation to burglaries in the area. Some stolen items were recovered from where the man was living rough.