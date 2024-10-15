Advertisement
Even woolsheds aren’t safe say Central Hawke’s Bay Police

Police are advising securing all sheds - including woolsheds - against theft.

Even the iconic Kiwi woolshed isn’t safe from burglars any more, say Central Hawke’s Bay Police.

Late last month four shearing plants were stolen from a woolshed on Longrange Rd, Central Hawke’s Bay, followed by a more recent theft from a woolshed near Tikokino.

Police are encouraging farmers to lock up all sheds - including woolsheds - and make sure all farm equipment is secured.

In another farming-related theft, an aluminium dog-box was taken from a ute parked on Nichols Rd, near the intersection of Pōrangahau and Middleton roads, about two weeks ago. Police are asking for any witnesses who may have seen the thief in action, or may have been offered a cheap aluminium dog-box.

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man in Waipukurau last week, in relation to burglaries in the area. Some stolen items were recovered from where the man was living rough.

Senior Constable Andy Walker says the thefts had been opportunistic, and he reminds people to lock sheds and make sure their property is secure.

Police actioning a search warrant at a Waipawa address have located a quantity of methamphetamine, as well as some of the watches stolen from the Waipawa Clock Shop last month. As a result, two men have been arrested, one charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and one charged with receiving stolen goods.

Drivers in the region are still being caught with excess breath alcohol, and Walker says it’s a sign that “local drivers aren’t learning”.

“Drink driving puts people’s lives at risk and it’s not worth it, or acceptable. If you are driving, don’t drink.”

Police have also been busy with family harm incidents throughout Central Hawke’s Bay. If you or anyone you know is at risk of family harm, help is available. In case of emergency, phone 111 or for where there is no immediate risk phone the police non-emergency line, 105.




