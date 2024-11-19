Once again, it is rural New Zealand bearing the brunt of these decisions. We are told we are the backbone of New Zealand’s economy, yet we are hindered on every side. Our banks were taken away, and now it’s our newspapers.

Why is it that rural New Zealand is the one that always has to do without?

Closing the CHB Mail is a massive blow to our district – for many, especially our elderly population, this is their lifeline to the community.

The CHB Mail is our community newspaper, it’s where we discuss our district, we tell our stories and, most importantly, we connect.

It’s the one constant thing that reassures our community members.

It’s reliably there in our letterboxes every Thursday, throughout Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle. It was the source of truth, kept people connected to the district when they were being asked to stay home, and when Gabrielle took hold, the team were there to tell the stories, to update the issues, fight for justice and print the photos as testament to what was happening.

There are other impacts. Legally, we have to advertise planned lane and road closures, bridge restrictions, alcohol permits – the list goes on. How do we ensure people who need to know about these activities are still in the loop?

Our people now face being isolated from important information and debate.

The issues and concerns of our small but significant community will be forced to compete with the issues of people in Napier and Auckland to see sunlight.

But let’s be clear, this is not just a “local” issue – this is something everybody should be concerned about. There is a relationship between being able to follow local (genuinely local) news and being more likely to participate in political processes or engage with elected representatives. Closing our local paper is a real and serious threat to democracy.

We are losing a newspaper focused solely on what our people need to know. As a result, we are losing so much more.

I have already spoken to mayors and we will be speaking to NZME about the decision. There must be a better way forward than to sit back and accept this.