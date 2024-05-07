Matthew Thompson executes a well-timed tackle against City United. Photo / Lionel Benjamin / Laben Photography

Last weekend, CHB’s Central Hockey Club was buzzing with energy and fierce competition, showcasing the skill and spirit of our teams across several nail-biting matches.

In a display of remarkable teamwork and strategic finesse, the Unichem Prem Women faced a robust challenge from the Masters team.

From the onset, the Prem Women demonstrated their prowess, seizing an early lead with a superb team effort capped by Bex Pauling’s quick-thinking goal. Despite the sweltering conditions and relentless pressure from the Masters, our ladies held their ground.

The defence, led by an outstanding goalkeeper, was nearly impenetrable, allowing only a few shots on target. The match was sealed in the final quarter with Laura Thornhill executing a flawless penalty corner to secure a 2-0 victory. Lizzy Bell, recognised as Player of the Day, was pivotal with her excellent passes and unyielding determination.

Meanwhile, the Hotshots Reserve Men, donning their new uniforms and on home turf, faced a formidable opponent in City United. The match started tough, with Central down by four goals in the first quarter. However, their spirit was unbroken, and after a strategic halftime reassessment they battled fiercely, ultimately falling 9-0. Despite the score, the team’s relentless effort was commendable, with Matthew Thompson earning the Player of the Day for his tireless performance.

James Watson skilfully works the attack against Akina Hayde. Photo / June Benefield

On another front, the Henry’s Family Pies Women’s team enthusiastically entered their game against Bay ToiToi. Despite early goals by the opposition and the challenges of frequent substitutions, our team rallied brilliantly. Their increasing cohesion and communication began to crack the ToiToi defence, and although no goals materialised from several penalty corners, their growing confidence and capability hint at a promising season ahead. The final score stood at a narrow 2-0 loss.

The weekend closed with the Higgins Men’s Prem facing off against Akina Hayde in a tightly contested battle. The teams were evenly matched, trading blows until Akina edged ahead. Central’s James Watson, later named Player of the Day, levelled the score with a crafty goal in the third quarter. Despite a solid defensive performance, Akina’s final quarter goal tipped the score to 2-1. Watson’s exceptional play and great mana exemplified the team’s spirit, marked by discipline and positivity even in defeat.

As we look back on this weekend’s matches, Central Hockey Club is immensely proud of every player. Their talent, perseverance and fair play keep us inspired and promise a thrilling season ahead. With two eagerly awaited home games this coming weekend, the anticipation is intense.