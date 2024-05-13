Sam Booth executes a well-placed tackle against Havelock Reserves. Photo / Laben Photography





This weekend’s hockey action saw Central Hockey Club face formidable opponents, delivering valiant efforts and hard-earned lessons.

The Unichem Prem Women’s match was a rollercoaster of emotions. Havelock Reserves struck early, rattling Central. The first quarter was a battle, but Central rallied, orchestrating plays with precision. Under relentless pressure, the defence displayed unwavering determination, with goalie Sushannah Menzies pulling off a heroic penalty stroke save. Annabelle Chilwell’s strategic positioning paid off in the fourth quarter with a goal. Despite this valiant effort, Havelock’s swift counterattacks sealed their 3-1 victory, resulting in Central’s first loss for the season. Sam Booth and Jasmine Beagle were the standout performers, earning joint Players of the Day for their exceptional contributions.

The Hotshots Reserve men faced Akina Hayde on Saturday. They held strong until just before halftime when Akina slipped in a goal. Despite a determined second-half effort, Central couldn’t find the back of the net and conceded three more goals, ending the match 4-0. Ross Fraser’s impressive goalie slide tackles earned him player of the day.

Jasmine Beagle offloads a precision pass against Havelock Reserves. Photo / Laben Photography

The Henrys Family Pies Women’s match against the dominant Akina Rovers Jones was a true test of their mettle. Akina came out strong, netting four goals in the first quarter. Central’s defence tightened, with goalie Laura Dawson showcasing her skills with an excellent penalty stroke save. The second half was gruelling, but Central’s unwavering teamwork led to several goal attempts, demonstrating their remarkable resilience. Despite the loss, the team’s significant improvement since their last encounter with Akina was undeniable.

The Higgins Central Men’s Prem team faced Bay Independent 2 in an evenly matched encounter. James Watson scored early with a decisive goal off a penalty corner, followed by David Down’s spectacular shot into the top left corner. However, Central allowed Bay to claw back, exploiting gaps on Central’s right flank and netting four goals. Refusing to back down, Central identified their strength in penalty corners. David Down executed another flawless drag flick, and Mitchell Thomson added to the tally. The match concluded in a 4-4 draw, with Thomson earning player of the day honours.

Despite tough losses, the Central teams demonstrated resilience, skill, and sportsmanship, with magnificent goalie saves and commendable performances.

Don’t miss the action this Friday, May 17, at 7pm. Our men’s teams are gearing up for a home game showdown. Grab your warm jackets and get ready to cheer your heart out for an unforgettable spectacle of skill and sportsmanship.







