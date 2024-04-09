The Henry’s Family Pies Central Women’s Reserves team before their debut match against Napier Tech White.

Last weekend, Central Hockey Club set the season ablaze with energy and fresh new faces. Even as the premier teams sat out with a scheduled bye, the Central Men and Women Reserves, a dynamic mix of seasoned veterans and enthusiastic rookies, geared up to dive head first into the excitement of the Hawke’s Bay Senior Winter Hockey Competition.

The Henry’s Family Pies Central Women’s Reserves and the HotShots Central Men’s Reserves didn’t just take to the field; they stormed it with a mix of nerves and excitement. Facing off against the big guns from the get-go, they weren’t there to only play; they were there to learn, bond, and give the season an electrifying kick-start.

The ladies squared off with a heroic stand against Napier Tech White. Each player was like a puzzle piece, perfectly fitting into the game’s flow, taking instructions, and making the opposition sweat for every goal. Despite the scoreboard reading 9-0 to Napier Tech, anyone who was there could tell you the numbers don’t even begin to cover the energy of that match.

George McKenzie and Matthew Thompson, of the HotShots Central Men’s Reserves, look to block an overhead pass from Bay Independent 2. Photos / June Benefield & Kimberley Booth

As for the gents, they faced Bay Independent 2 in a clash that had spectators on the edge of their seats. Kicking off with a bang from a penalty corner, the HotShots Central Men’s Reserves looked hot indeed. Sure, they let a few slip by, but their spirit was unbreakable, clawing back with a late-game goal that had the sideline cheering. The 4-2 scoreline is only a footnote in a chapter that promises much more.

Both teams left everything on the field, turning the weekend into a spectacular showcase of what’s to come. With a blend of youth and ambition, this season is set to be a rollercoaster ride of hockey greatness. Keep your eyes peeled; the Central Hockey Club is bringing the heat and you won’t want to miss a second of it.

Circle Saturday, April 13, on your calendars. It’s a showdown you won’t want to miss as the Unichem Central Women’s Prem team faces the Henry’s Family Pies Central Women’s Reserves. The action starts at noon at Centralines Sports Park, Waipukurau. Hockey fans, here’s your chance to rally for the ladies in an epic afternoon of sport and spirit.







