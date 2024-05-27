Photo / Getty Images

The Central Hockey Club had an action-packed weekend on the field, facing fierce competition and showcasing their resilience and talent across various divisions.

The Hotshots Central Reserves Men faced a challenging match against Bay Independent 3, succumbing to a tough 7-2 defeat. Despite the loss, Harry Gaddum’s performance stood out. He scored both goals for the team, demonstrating his sharp offensive skills. The Reserves showed determination, constantly pushing for possession and creating several scoring opportunities. Ben Thomas was named Player of the Day for his relentless effort and contribution throughout the match.

The Henry’s Family Pies Central Reserve Women had a highly anticipated clash with Tech Red. Despite missing some key players, the team were eager to settle old scores from last season. The match was evenly contested, with Central drawing first blood thanks to a combined effort from Shanti Renata-Patel and Isabell Heald. However, Tech Red responded before halftime with an equaliser. The second half was a thrilling back-and-forth, but Tech managed to secure the winning goal before the final whistle, resulting in a narrow 2-1 loss for Central. The Reserve Women, though disappointed, drew confidence from their close contest and solid performance.

The Unichem Prem Women celebrated another triumphant week with a convincing 4-1 victory over Bay ToiToi. Initially pressured by their opponents, the team found their rhythm, with Sam Booth opening the scoring. Annabelle Chilwell, the Player of the Day, added a spectacular goal, followed by goals from Lorna Kirk and Laura Thornhill. Despite ToiToi pulling one back, Central’s robust defence and dynamic attack secured the win. Special mentions go to Neeve Smith for her commendable stint as goalie and to Shanti Renata-Patel, Lexi Ewen and Abby Taylor from the Central Reserves for their invaluable contributions.

The Higgins Men Prems faced a challenging Saturday, starting with only ten players and needing reinforcements from the Central Reserves. Despite these hurdles, the team put up a valiant fight against Te Awa. With Sam Wilson joining from umpiring duties and Nitin Ahuja scoring an equaliser, Central battled to a 2-2 draw up to the final quarter. However, fatigue set in, leading to Te Awa scoring two late goals, ending the match at 4-2. Dylan Brun earned Player of the Day honours for his exceptional defensive support alongside Ross Fraser in goal, highlighting the team’s unwavering spirit.

The weekend showcased Central Hockey Club’s determination and team spirit across all divisions, leaving them with valuable experiences and lessons for the coming matches. This set the stage for an even more exciting club day on June 22.