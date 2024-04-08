Briana Stephenson, left, being interviewed by former NZ Olympic and Commonwealth Games athlete, Sarah Cowley-Ross at the NZ Track and Field Athletics National Champs.

Briana Stephenson, left, being interviewed by former NZ Olympic and Commonwealth Games athlete, Sarah Cowley-Ross at the NZ Track and Field Athletics National Champs.





Waipukurau Golf Club

On Saturday, April 6 the Waipukurau Golf Club played a modified Russian Stableford.

Results:

A 2 was scored by Lyn Nelson on No. 15

Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 not struck, Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11 Tim Mackie, 2STOR No. 12 Ross McLachlan, Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 Bruce Kitto, Ladies No. 15 Brenda O’Neale.

Best Gross Score – Tim Mackie 76.

Competition: 1st Angus Mackie 150 pts, 2nd Tony Lozell 143 pts, 3rd Richard Tippett 129 pts, 4th Lyn Nelson 122 pts, 5th John Hughes 120 pts, 6th Tim Mackie 118 pts, 7th= Ian Sharp and Brian Rose 114 pts.

Waipawa Bowling Club Property Brokers Gala

The winning team, from Waipukurau Bowling Club, was skip Debbie Mann, 3 Gayle Fuller, 2 Sue Coppinger, lead, Viv Kawana, with three wins and 23 ends.

Second place, from Havelock North Club, skip Gay Anderson, 3 Sharon Douglas, 2 Sue Johnstone, lead Juliet Eagle, with three wins and 18 ends.

Third place went to another Havelock North team, skip Di Smith, 3 Lois Stewart, 2 Brenda Barber and lead Sue Hunkin with two wins and a draw.

Fourth place, from Waipawa, skip Tania Smith, 3 Marie Allerby, 2 Wendy Bradley and lead Debbie Walters. A lucky skip, 3, 2 and lead were also drawn.

Handing out the prizes and drawing the raffle were Matt Oliver and Lisa Fussell, from main sponsor Property Brokers. Sponsorship was also received from Aon Insurance, Amcal Pharmacy Waipukurau, and Serendipity Cafe, Hastings.

Briana Stephenson, national hurdles champion

Briana Stephenson, 24, wore her Hawke’s Bay/Gisborne athletics colours for the first time since 2018, at the NZ Track and Field Athletics National Champs, held at Newton Park, Wellington.

Briana placed sixth in the senior women’s long jump, with 5.87m (wind 0.9). Still working on some technical changes since knee surgery, she’s making small gains every time she jumps. Only 3cm separated third from her sixth place. The gold and silver medalists managed seven over 6m jumps, from their 12 attempts combined.

The 2023 100m hurdles champ wasn’t back for this one-off straight final, so the title was there for the taking. Briana was considered the firm favourite and she had two goals in mind- to complete the race and win it. She managed both, winning with a time of 13.94s (wind 0.5). This was Briana’s first national gold medal title since winning the senior women’s long jump back in 2020.

To have your sports results published in the CHB Mail, email editorial@chbmail.co.nz by noon, Mondays.