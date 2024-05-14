Students from Otāne School sharing their road safety messages.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council and the Safer Central Hawke’s Bay network are joining together for Road Safety Week 2024 next week, with a series of events encouraging people to travel safely while driving around the district and “be a road safety hero” – the national theme for this year. During the week, events will be held to demonstrate how we all play a part in making journeys safer for everyone. These include:

Tuesday, May 21: Free car-seat safety checks by a Roadsafe car-seat technician at Waipawa Kindergarten and at Scallywags Early Childhood Centre in Waipukurau

Wednesday, May 22: Students from Waipawa and Waipukurau primary schools will be speaking up for safe and healthy journeys using message boards, reminding people how to be road safe including messages not to speed, to drive to the conditions, wear seatbelts, take a break when tired and to stay off their phones. Other schools across the district have also been involved in sharing road safety messages, including Otāne School.

Thursday, May 23: Road Safety Network partners will be at Central Hawke’s Bay College during the lunch break with a range of activities and information to raise awareness of road safety for students

Friday, May 24: The week will finish with a cycle trip for Waipawa Primary School students. They will cycle from Waipawa to Waipukurau and return on the cycle track, supported by parents and Central Hawke’s Bay Police school community officer, Che Lind.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council community development lead Christine Renata said the week was a great opportunity to get the message out that road safety was everyone’s responsibility.

“Across the district, we have several organisations, including members of the Safer CHB network, council, police and emergency services, all of our roading contractors as well as many outstanding individuals that are working together to try and create a safer Central Hawke’s Bay.

“Despite this, too many people are still hurt being on our roads. We all play a part in making our roads safer. This Road Safety Week we’re reminding everyone of the simple things they can do, from not speeding to not driving under the influence.

“We encourage people to recommit to being safe drivers and encourage them to celebrate the people who make a difference to the safety of all road users so that every journey we take is a safe one.”

Road Safety Week runs from May 20-26 and Central Hawke’s Bay residents are encouraged to get involved either by celebrating local road safety heroes or speaking up for safe and healthy journeys.