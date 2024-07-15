If you have any information on the "Waipawa prowler", contact the police. Photo / Bevan Conley

Central Hawke’s Bay Police are still on the hunt for a burglar who has become known as the “Waipawa prowler”.

Senior Constable Andy Walker says that despite a rumour last week that an arrest had been made, the burglar is still at large and police are still keen to hear from anyone with any information that could lead to identifying him.

The burglar is targeting items that are easily carried: Power tools, electronics, clothing and even shoes. Residents are reminded to lock sheds and garages as well as vehicles and houses.

Police ask anyone seeing suspicious activity to phone 111. Anyone wanting to share information anonymously can ring the police non-emergency line on 105, or Call Crime Stoppers, free, on 0800 555 111. Crime Stoppers guarantees that calls cannot be traced. Calls are not recorded and the caller ID number is not able to be viewed in the call centre.

Central Hawke’s Bay residents are also asked to keep an eye open in their neighbourhoods, as people have been reported prowling streets in Tikokino and Otane in vehicles, and going up driveways. A white van was seen entering properties in Otane, while in Tikokino a silver people mover was going up driveways with the occupants pretending to be looking for someone.