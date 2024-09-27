A brief history of Federated Farmers

Smith, a forward-thinking farmer and rural advocate, quickly recognised the need for a single, unified voice to strengthen farmers’ position to create leverage when engaging with the Government.

The NZFU provided a platform for farmers to come together, discuss common issues, and negotiate collectively for better pricing and fair land management rules.

New Zealand Sheep Owners' Federation President Henry Acland in 1931. Photo / Federated Farmers archive

Founding members understood a strong, organised group could better negotiate with suppliers, Government officials, and other stakeholders.

The union quickly gained traction, particularly in the North Island, offering services and becoming a powerful advocate for farming families. The organisation’s first national conference was held in 1902.

A South Island collective: the Sheep Owners’ Federation

A decade later, in 1910, similar manoeuvring was happening in Canterbury with the formation of the New Zealand Sheep Owners Federation by Henry Acland, of Mt Peel station.

During this era, Canterbury, with its expansive pastoral lands, was a major hub for sheep farming - the cornerstone of the New Zealand economy at the time.

Like Smith, Acland recognised the need for a unified voice to promote the interests of sheep owners and address issues such as fluctuating wool prices, disease outbreaks, and the need for improved farming practices and infrastructure.

New Zealand Farmers Union founder Thomas Portland Smith (centre). Photo / Federated Farmers archive

Early members banded together to share knowledge and leverage their collective influence to negotiate better terms for wool and mutton, and to secure more favourable conditions for their operations.

Acland served as President of the Sheep Owners’ Federation until his death in 1942.

The merger and birth of Federated Farmers,1945

In the aftermath of World War II, a significant milestone was reached as the New Zealand Farmers Union and the Sheep Owners’ Federated merged into one organisation: Federated Farmers.

Although controversial at the time, the merger was driven by a desire, and need, to form a more united and influential agricultural body that could effectively address the needs of all farmers, not just one sector.

The formation of Federated Farmers marked the beginning of a new era for farming advocacy in New Zealand, with the organisation emerging as a stronger, more cohesive body with a broader mandate to represent all farmers.

The Women’s Division of the Farmers Union in 1926. Photo / Federated Farmers archive

In the decades following the merger, Federated Farmers continued to grow and adapt to the changing agricultural landscape, with developing technologies, shifting market dynamics, and evolving Government policies.

A proud legacy: celebrating 125 years of farmer advocacy

The journey of Federated Farmers, beginning with the vision of both Thomas Portland Smith and Henry Acland, is a testament to the enduring importance of organised farmer advocacy in New Zealand.

The merger of the two organisations led to the formation of a powerful and inclusive cross-sector body that remains committed to advancing the interests of farmers, supporting rural communities, and contributing to the growth of our agricultural sector to this day.

We’re incredibly proud of our 125-year legacy of advocating for farmers - and we’re looking forward to the next 125 years, too.

Federated Farmers