Isn't life at alert level 2 a vast improvement?

You can now reunite and reconnect with coffee, cafes, wine, restaurants, playgrounds, shopping, colleagues, friends and family.

There is so much to relish right now and Hawke's Bay offers an incredible backdrop for it all.

Our backyard is special and to everyone who has already made an effort to re-discover their own region, I thank you.

Your effort is supporting local tourism and hospitality businesses and doing critical work towards restoring our previously vibrant visitor economy.

Of course, we can't do this all by ourselves.

Alert level 2 allows for domestic travel between regions. The Prime Minister herself even said travel from Wellington and Napier to visit relatives is in fact allowed.

So let's throw open the doors, harness our Kiwi hospitality and share this spectacular region with our friends and family from out of town.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton: There were 236,473 visitors staying with friends or family in April 2019 .... not so in April 2020 but that can change under Level 2.

Each year, there is an estimated three million visitor nights attributed to friends and family who stay with people they know in Hawke's Bay. These are people who come and stay in your spare room, pitch a tent on your backyard or even crash on the couch.

A visitor night is counted as one person staying one night in our region, and last year in April alone there was an estimated 236, 473 visitor nights from 'Visiting Friends and Relatives'.

In May last year, the researchers who collate the information estimated there was 171,472 visitor nights from Visiting Friends and Relatives.

These visitors go to our restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and attractions. They visit the National Aquarium, our museums and wineries.

Often, we'll take them out or join them. And often, they'll bring friends along with them who might not stay with local residents and instead put money into our hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, and lodges.

This contribution to our visitor economy is invaluable.

Personally, I have a friend who is, right now, planning a visit to Hawke's Bay from Wellington for her birthday in June.

At a minimum, this trip will see money go towards the accommodation for my friend's fellow travellers, the winery they visit for a tipple, the restaurant where she celebrates her birthday and the café that supplies everyone with coffee the next morning.

This is all money that goes into our local economy, supporting local jobs.

For my part, as their host, I intend to show them our cycle ways and walkways, the Hawke's Bay Farmer's Market and hopefully the Morere Hot Springs. And I'll have to buy a gift too – locally, of course!

Covid-19 has reaffirmed just how important our friends and family really are. They're the ones we want to be with, talk to and spend time with. To eat great food with and drink excellent wine with. All things you can do in Hawke's Bay.

So go on, give them a call, and encourage them to visit for their very own Baycation.

Hamish Saxton is the Hawke's Bay Tourism Chief Executive