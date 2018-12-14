A talented Hastings nail technician has received international recognition for her innovative designs.

Jerilee Fair has been competing at nail competitions, in New Zealand and Australia, collecting an impressive number of medals and trophies in the process.

Last year, Fair entered Nailympia Australasia - a worldwide platform for top-level nail competitors.

The event is considered one of the leading and most prestigious professional nail competitions in the world and is based around skill and creativity.

Fair came first place for reality nails in division two of the competition.

It is just one of many achievements for Fair as she won and featured in Ministry of Nails Magazine Australia for her Christmas tutorial nail art in 2015.



She also came third for soak off gel manicure, salon art, (masters division) in the New Zealand Nail Competition in 2017.

The adventure didn't stop there, as Fair put her name in the hat for nail magazines such as Next Top Nails Artist.

Although it's an online magazine, Fair made it through multiple pre-challenges, now ending up in the top 12 contestants.

Contestants undergo a rigorous screening process where every brush stroke is scrutinised. After carefully evaluating hundreds of complex hand-painted looks, sculpted acrylics, brushed on gels, and an array of mixed-media, Fair is ready to take on the challenge.

The only competitor representing New Zealand and Australia, she will go head-to-head with fellow contestants during the next 10 weeks starting January 12.

Fair said she couldn't be more thrilled with the outcome, as the applications committee had the difficult task of going through the many top-notch submissions to choose just 24, then further reduced it to 12.

Other contestants have come from all over the world, including Scotland, England, Canada, Greece, Denmark, Serbia, and the United States.

"This is most likely the biggest platform my career will ever get and I would love to take this amazing opportunity, to share not only my love and passion of nail art but also, that us Kiwi girls are a force to be reckoned with," Fair said.

For more information go to frenchysnails.com